18129 W JUNIPER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

You will fall in love with this TW Lewis home in the gated golf course community of Estrella Mountain Ranch! The Fairways neighborhood is situated near the Golf Club of Estrella-A Nicklaus designed golf course and Troon managed facility and residents have access to Starpointe & Presidio Residents Clubs with pools, workout facilities and activities. Home features a huge kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and wine fridge; split floor plan with a large master suite on one end and 3 spacious bedrooms on the other. Master has a private door to patio, large walk-in closet, soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in tile shower. The low maintenance backyard has plenty of space including travertine/paver patio and beautiful green artificial grass.