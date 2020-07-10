All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

18129 W JUNIPER Drive

18129 West Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18129 West Juniper Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
You will fall in love with this TW Lewis home in the gated golf course community of Estrella Mountain Ranch! The Fairways neighborhood is situated near the Golf Club of Estrella-A Nicklaus designed golf course and Troon managed facility and residents have access to Starpointe & Presidio Residents Clubs with pools, workout facilities and activities. Home features a huge kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and wine fridge; split floor plan with a large master suite on one end and 3 spacious bedrooms on the other. Master has a private door to patio, large walk-in closet, soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in tile shower. The low maintenance backyard has plenty of space including travertine/paver patio and beautiful green artificial grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have any available units?
18129 W JUNIPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have?
Some of 18129 W JUNIPER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18129 W JUNIPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18129 W JUNIPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18129 W JUNIPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive offer parking?
No, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive has a pool.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18129 W JUNIPER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18129 W JUNIPER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

