18128 W Desert Blossom Dr

Amenities
**MOVE IN READY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home offers a spacious open floor plan- look at that eat-in kitchen! Featuring gorgeous dark wood cabinets, island, and black appliances! Formal living room, family room, master bedroom complete with en suite- dual vanitys, and seperate shower tub combo. Vaulted ceilings, newer blinds, ceramic tile floors--- this home is a MUST SEE! Schedule a tour today!
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Loft/Den
Single Story
Stove