Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18128 W Desert Blossom Dr
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:35 PM

18128 W Desert Blossom Dr

18128 W Desert Blossom Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18128 W Desert Blossom Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad1b7db0e8 ----
**MOVE IN READY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home offers a spacious open floor plan- look at that eat-in kitchen! Featuring gorgeous dark wood cabinets, island, and black appliances! Formal living room, family room, master bedroom complete with en suite- dual vanitys, and seperate shower tub combo. Vaulted ceilings, newer blinds, ceramic tile floors--- this home is a MUST SEE! Schedule a tour today!

**MOVE IN READY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home offers a spacious open floor plan- look at that eat-in kitchen! Featuring gorgeous dark wood cabinets, island, and black appliances! Formal living room, family room, master bedroom complete with en suite- dual vanitys, and seperate shower tub combo. Vaulted ceilings, newer blinds, ceramic tile floors--- this home is a MUST SEE! Schedule a tour today!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Loft/Den
Single Story
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have any available units?
18128 W Desert Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18128 W Desert Blossom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr offers parking.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have a pool?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have accessible units?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18128 W Desert Blossom Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

