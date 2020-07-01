All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

18117 W ESTES Way

18117 West Estes Way · No Longer Available
Location

18117 West Estes Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Maximum lease end-date is May 31st 2020Come view this amazing property before it's gone. This house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two den/ offices. All granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry. The back yard is the perfect place to entertain friends and family. With a large pool, built in barbecue, artificial grass in just the right places and lush greenery. With you tenancy you also gain access to community pools, tennis courts, media center, work our facility and so much more. The pictures say it all. Take a look and make that call.**** Maximum lease end-date is May 31st 2020***** Dogs okay (30lbs and under)****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18117 W ESTES Way have any available units?
18117 W ESTES Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18117 W ESTES Way have?
Some of 18117 W ESTES Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18117 W ESTES Way currently offering any rent specials?
18117 W ESTES Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 W ESTES Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18117 W ESTES Way is pet friendly.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way offer parking?
Yes, 18117 W ESTES Way offers parking.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18117 W ESTES Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way have a pool?
Yes, 18117 W ESTES Way has a pool.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way have accessible units?
No, 18117 W ESTES Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18117 W ESTES Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18117 W ESTES Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18117 W ESTES Way does not have units with air conditioning.
