17706 W OCOTILLO Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

17706 W OCOTILLO Avenue

17706 West Ocotillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17706 West Ocotillo Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, spacious home on premium sized lot gives everyone the space they need, with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and bonus room! Private back yard boasts covered patio, pool and spa where you can spend countless hours loving our Arizona weather! Enjoy life in this gated golf course neighborhood and plug into the award-winning master planned community of Estrella; featuring two residents clubs, with pools, splash park, dining, fitness centers, two lakes with catch and release fishing and non-motorized boats (which you can check out at the yacht club with your one time HOA fee of $100.00 per family)! Two great k-8 schools, and high school in the community, plus championship golf course, parks, hiking, biking, shopping, dining and more! Pool/spa cleaning included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

