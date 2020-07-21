17706 W OCOTILLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful, spacious home on premium sized lot gives everyone the space they need, with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and bonus room! Private back yard boasts covered patio, pool and spa where you can spend countless hours loving our Arizona weather! Enjoy life in this gated golf course neighborhood and plug into the award-winning master planned community of Estrella; featuring two residents clubs, with pools, splash park, dining, fitness centers, two lakes with catch and release fishing and non-motorized boats (which you can check out at the yacht club with your one time HOA fee of $100.00 per family)! Two great k-8 schools, and high school in the community, plus championship golf course, parks, hiking, biking, shopping, dining and more! Pool/spa cleaning included in rent.