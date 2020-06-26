17604 W HUBBARD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Like brand new. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home was completed in Sept. of 2018. Upon entering, you'll think that this home was one of the models. The owner finished complementing this tastefully upgraded home with custom plantation shutters throughout, along with a beautifully but simple to maintain, landscaped backyard with pool. The home's close proximity to Estrella Pkwy - but no traffic noise - allows for a quick commute of approximately only 15 minutes to I-10 and less than 5 minutes to the Mountain Ranch Marketplace which offers convenient grocery shopping, medical & dental, veterinarian services, eateries and a Starbucks! Also, you'll enjoy the many additional amazing amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch has to offer from Starpointe and The Presido Residence Clubs,