All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17604 W HUBBARD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17604 W HUBBARD Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

17604 W HUBBARD Drive

17604 W Hubbard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17604 W Hubbard Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Like brand new. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home was completed in Sept. of 2018. Upon entering, you'll think that this home was one of the models. The owner finished complementing this tastefully upgraded home with custom plantation shutters throughout, along with a beautifully but simple to maintain, landscaped backyard with pool. The home's close proximity to Estrella Pkwy - but no traffic noise - allows for a quick commute of approximately only 15 minutes to I-10 and less than 5 minutes to the Mountain Ranch Marketplace which offers convenient grocery shopping, medical & dental, veterinarian services, eateries and a Starbucks! Also, you'll enjoy the many additional amazing amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch has to offer from Starpointe and The Presido Residence Clubs,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have any available units?
17604 W HUBBARD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have?
Some of 17604 W HUBBARD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17604 W HUBBARD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17604 W HUBBARD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17604 W HUBBARD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive offers parking.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive has a pool.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have accessible units?
No, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17604 W HUBBARD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17604 W HUBBARD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College