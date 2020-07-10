All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

17592 W Desert View Ln

17592 West Desert View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17592 West Desert View Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66905fb028 ----
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch ~ Move in Ready ~ Split floorplan ~ Kitchen opens-up to the Family Room and has all appliances included. Small Island for extra seating. Eat-in Kitchen as well as Formal Dining Room. Neutral Paint colors throughout home with ceiling fans in all Bedrooms. Low maintenance Desert Landscape both front and backyard. Walking Distance to Westar K-8 Elementary as well as Foothills High School. Biking/Walking Paths, Children¯¿½??s Playground, Community Pool, Golf Course All at your fingertips! Don¯¿½??t miss out ¯¿½?? Call today and Schedule Your Appointment!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have any available units?
17592 W Desert View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17592 W Desert View Ln have?
Some of 17592 W Desert View Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17592 W Desert View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17592 W Desert View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17592 W Desert View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17592 W Desert View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17592 W Desert View Ln offers parking.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17592 W Desert View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17592 W Desert View Ln has a pool.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have accessible units?
No, 17592 W Desert View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17592 W Desert View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17592 W Desert View Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17592 W Desert View Ln has units with air conditioning.

