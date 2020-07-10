17592 W Desert View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch ~ Move in Ready ~ Split floorplan ~ Kitchen opens-up to the Family Room and has all appliances included. Small Island for extra seating. Eat-in Kitchen as well as Formal Dining Room. Neutral Paint colors throughout home with ceiling fans in all Bedrooms. Low maintenance Desert Landscape both front and backyard. Walking Distance to Westar K-8 Elementary as well as Foothills High School. Biking/Walking Paths, Children¯¿½??s Playground, Community Pool, Golf Course All at your fingertips! Don¯¿½??t miss out ¯¿½?? Call today and Schedule Your Appointment!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



