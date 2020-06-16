All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17528 W Desert Bloom St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17528 W Desert Bloom St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

17528 W Desert Bloom St

17528 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17528 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW single family rental ready for immediate move in! Be the first person to call this beauty home sweet home with all appliances included and neutral finishes throughout. The large great room is ideal for entertaining allowing guests to comfortably mingle through the kitchen, dining, and living areas with tile flooring for easy clean up. Modern white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (fridge will be installed prior to move in), and granite counters are guaranteed to inspire even novice chefs to mix together memorable meals. Retreat to the lavish master suite boasting an expansive walk-in closet with built in shelving and full bath designed for convenience and comfort. This one won’t last long, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have any available units?
17528 W Desert Bloom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have?
Some of 17528 W Desert Bloom St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17528 W Desert Bloom St currently offering any rent specials?
17528 W Desert Bloom St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17528 W Desert Bloom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17528 W Desert Bloom St is pet friendly.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St offer parking?
No, 17528 W Desert Bloom St does not offer parking.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17528 W Desert Bloom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have a pool?
No, 17528 W Desert Bloom St does not have a pool.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have accessible units?
No, 17528 W Desert Bloom St does not have accessible units.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17528 W Desert Bloom St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17528 W Desert Bloom St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17528 W Desert Bloom St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College