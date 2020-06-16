17528 W Desert Bloom St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW single family rental ready for immediate move in! Be the first person to call this beauty home sweet home with all appliances included and neutral finishes throughout. The large great room is ideal for entertaining allowing guests to comfortably mingle through the kitchen, dining, and living areas with tile flooring for easy clean up. Modern white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (fridge will be installed prior to move in), and granite counters are guaranteed to inspire even novice chefs to mix together memorable meals. Retreat to the lavish master suite boasting an expansive walk-in closet with built in shelving and full bath designed for convenience and comfort. This one won’t last long, schedule your showing today!