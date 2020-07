Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom with 1.75 baths, EXTRA LARGE 24X24 ELEGANT TILE THROUHt GREAT ROOM, And DINING AREA. FREE-FLOWING ELEGANT FAUCETS GRANITE AND FANS ALL OVER HOME. NEW 2 TONE PAINT. LARGE 5' BASEBOARD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOUSE. YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE. LARGE HOUSE WITH HIGH CEILINGS! COME SEE IT TODAY!