All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16782 W Hammond St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16782 W Hammond St
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

16782 W Hammond St

16782 West Hammond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16782 West Hammond Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Large 5 bedroom home in the sought after community of Canyon Trails. Very open floor plan. The Large Gourmet Kitchen offers Double Islands with a breakfast bar, Granite Counter-tops, upgraded cabinets, Stainless appliances, Rev Osmosis, and overlooks the living room and dining area. Home offers 20'' tile throughout bottom level, upgraded carpet upstairs, 2'' faux blinds, water softener, ceiling fans in all rooms, Crown Molding and Upgraded lighting throughout, the list goes on and on! Upstairs has a Huge Loft, Full Master suite, Office area, and 3 Bedrooms all with Walk-in closets. Additional Bedroom and full bath Downstairs that is perfect for an Office or Guest Suite. Home has easy maintenance matured landscaping, 3 Car Garage, and RV gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16782 W Hammond St have any available units?
16782 W Hammond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16782 W Hammond St have?
Some of 16782 W Hammond St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16782 W Hammond St currently offering any rent specials?
16782 W Hammond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16782 W Hammond St pet-friendly?
No, 16782 W Hammond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16782 W Hammond St offer parking?
Yes, 16782 W Hammond St offers parking.
Does 16782 W Hammond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16782 W Hammond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16782 W Hammond St have a pool?
Yes, 16782 W Hammond St has a pool.
Does 16782 W Hammond St have accessible units?
No, 16782 W Hammond St does not have accessible units.
Does 16782 W Hammond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16782 W Hammond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16782 W Hammond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16782 W Hammond St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College