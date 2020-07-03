16782 W Hammond St

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest suite

Large 5 bedroom home in the sought after community of Canyon Trails. Very open floor plan. The Large Gourmet Kitchen offers Double Islands with a breakfast bar, Granite Counter-tops, upgraded cabinets, Stainless appliances, Rev Osmosis, and overlooks the living room and dining area. Home offers 20'' tile throughout bottom level, upgraded carpet upstairs, 2'' faux blinds, water softener, ceiling fans in all rooms, Crown Molding and Upgraded lighting throughout, the list goes on and on! Upstairs has a Huge Loft, Full Master suite, Office area, and 3 Bedrooms all with Walk-in closets. Additional Bedroom and full bath Downstairs that is perfect for an Office or Guest Suite. Home has easy maintenance matured landscaping, 3 Car Garage, and RV gate