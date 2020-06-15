16438 W La Ventilla Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE. two-story home has the inspired blend of modern and cozy all in one! The kitchen features cabinets in Espresso, granite countertops and Whirlpool appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas cooktop range/oven. You'll also find a spacious downstairs bedroom and full bath that's perfect for accommodating guests. La Ventilla offers greenbelts and a community pool and is convenient to the freeway and shopping..AVAILABLE Feb 20th, 2020 TO April 30th, 2020 $3000. May 1st to Sept 30th $2200. OCT 2020 AND NOV 2020 RENT IS $3000



FEES: Rent, sec dep, admin fee, holding dep.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***