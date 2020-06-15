All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:27 AM

16438 W La Ventilla Way

16438 West La Ventilla Way · (623) 302-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE. two-story home has the inspired blend of modern and cozy all in one! The kitchen features cabinets in Espresso, granite countertops and Whirlpool appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas cooktop range/oven. You'll also find a spacious downstairs bedroom and full bath that's perfect for accommodating guests. La Ventilla offers greenbelts and a community pool and is convenient to the freeway and shopping..AVAILABLE Feb 20th, 2020 TO April 30th, 2020 $3000. May 1st to Sept 30th $2200. OCT 2020 AND NOV 2020 RENT IS $3000

FEES: Rent, sec dep, admin fee, holding dep.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have any available units?
16438 W La Ventilla Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have?
Some of 16438 W La Ventilla Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16438 W La Ventilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
16438 W La Ventilla Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16438 W La Ventilla Way pet-friendly?
No, 16438 W La Ventilla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 16438 W La Ventilla Way does offer parking.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16438 W La Ventilla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have a pool?
Yes, 16438 W La Ventilla Way has a pool.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have accessible units?
No, 16438 W La Ventilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16438 W La Ventilla Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16438 W La Ventilla Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16438 W La Ventilla Way has units with air conditioning.
