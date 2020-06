Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate move in! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Wildflower. Open floor plan with tile in common areas, Home also features a two car garage, new water heater, covered patio and ceiling fans in all rooms. House is located in a cul-de-sac by an expansive green belt. Conveniently located near I-10, Goodyear Ballpark, Luke AFB, shopping and so much more. Pets subject to owner approval.