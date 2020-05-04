All apartments in Goodyear
16159 W Devonshire Ave
16159 W Devonshire Ave

16159 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16159 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

pet friendly
pet friendly
Great Home in Gooyear with XXL Backyard! - This home is located in a highly sought after area! It's rare that house become available for rent here. Nice 3 bedroom in a highly desirable area of Goodyear. This home has all appliances, and a beautiful XXL backyard with north / south exposure. Open split bedroom floorplan! $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have any available units?
16159 W Devonshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 16159 W Devonshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16159 W Devonshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16159 W Devonshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16159 W Devonshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave offer parking?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have a pool?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16159 W Devonshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16159 W Devonshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

