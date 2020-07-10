All apartments in Goodyear
16054 Papago St
16054 Papago St

16054 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

16054 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Pueblo Verde

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9201cf01e ---- This huge corner lot property comes with a split floor plan and is very spacious. It has all black appliances, granite counter tops, separate tub and shower in master bedroom, dual vanity sinks, intercom ready and a large walk in closet. It has a community playground and basketball court and wont be on the market long so act now! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional rent and deposit apply. Must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable) Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16054 Papago St have any available units?
16054 Papago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16054 Papago St have?
Some of 16054 Papago St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16054 Papago St currently offering any rent specials?
16054 Papago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16054 Papago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16054 Papago St is pet friendly.
Does 16054 Papago St offer parking?
Yes, 16054 Papago St offers parking.
Does 16054 Papago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16054 Papago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16054 Papago St have a pool?
No, 16054 Papago St does not have a pool.
Does 16054 Papago St have accessible units?
No, 16054 Papago St does not have accessible units.
Does 16054 Papago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16054 Papago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16054 Papago St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16054 Papago St has units with air conditioning.

