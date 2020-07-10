16054 Papago St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9201cf01e ---- This huge corner lot property comes with a split floor plan and is very spacious. It has all black appliances, granite counter tops, separate tub and shower in master bedroom, dual vanity sinks, intercom ready and a large walk in closet. It has a community playground and basketball court and wont be on the market long so act now! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional rent and deposit apply. Must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable) Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours?