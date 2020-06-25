All apartments in Goodyear
15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue

15794 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15794 West Indianola Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained home in Pebblecreek. From the family room you can look out a 16ft glass slider to a beautifully landscaped yard with brick fence, large covered patio with water feature. Interior is bright and airy from large windows and 7 strategically placed solar tubes. Interior just repainted. Large master bedroom has new carpet and slider to the back patio. Den has a closet so it can function as a 3rd bedroom. Large spacious walk in closets in both bedrooms. New microwave and stove in kitchen. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Oversized laundry room with storage to spare. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Landscaper paid by landlord along with quarterly pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have any available units?
15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have?
Some of 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue offer parking?
No, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
