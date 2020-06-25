15794 W INDIANOLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained home in Pebblecreek. From the family room you can look out a 16ft glass slider to a beautifully landscaped yard with brick fence, large covered patio with water feature. Interior is bright and airy from large windows and 7 strategically placed solar tubes. Interior just repainted. Large master bedroom has new carpet and slider to the back patio. Den has a closet so it can function as a 3rd bedroom. Large spacious walk in closets in both bedrooms. New microwave and stove in kitchen. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Oversized laundry room with storage to spare. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Landscaper paid by landlord along with quarterly pest control.