15244 S 183RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious, less than 1 yr old home can be your new place to love! Gorgeous upgrades throughout include a chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, including refrigerator, rich cabinetry, granite countertops, glass mosaic backsplash, a large kitchen island and huge walk-in pantry with tons of storage. Great room boasts coffered ceilings, an entertainment center niche and twelve-foot sliding glass doors to allowing you to soak in the mountain views. Unwind at the end of the day in the master retreat with a private bath to die for! Large walk-in closet has direct access to the utility/laundry room that opens to the hallway where the secondary bedrooms are located. Backyard is landscaped with extended pavered patio. Great location where..see mor you can enjoy all the amenities Estrella has to offer!