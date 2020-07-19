All apartments in Goodyear
15244 S 183RD Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

15244 S 183RD Avenue

15244 South 183rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15244 South 183rd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious, less than 1 yr old home can be your new place to love! Gorgeous upgrades throughout include a chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, including refrigerator, rich cabinetry, granite countertops, glass mosaic backsplash, a large kitchen island and huge walk-in pantry with tons of storage. Great room boasts coffered ceilings, an entertainment center niche and twelve-foot sliding glass doors to allowing you to soak in the mountain views. Unwind at the end of the day in the master retreat with a private bath to die for! Large walk-in closet has direct access to the utility/laundry room that opens to the hallway where the secondary bedrooms are located. Backyard is landscaped with extended pavered patio. Great location where..see mor you can enjoy all the amenities Estrella has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have any available units?
15244 S 183RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have?
Some of 15244 S 183RD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15244 S 183RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15244 S 183RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15244 S 183RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15244 S 183RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15244 S 183RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15244 S 183RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 15244 S 183RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15244 S 183RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15244 S 183RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15244 S 183RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15244 S 183RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
