15202 W. VALE DR.

PEBBLE CREEK 2 BED 2 BATH REMODELED HOME IN GOODYEAR - Welcome to PEBBLE CREEK! Located in the City of Goodyear, PebbleCreek, a 55+ Luxury Retirement Community, offers multi-million dollar country club amenities within an ideal location close to just about everything. Enjoy the country club lifestyle while living in this freshly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath plus a den home with beautiful laminate flooring in all main areas. Spacious gourmet kitchen with soft light gray cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances,adjoining the cozy family room. Formal living area plus den. Don't wait too long, this lovely home will rent quickly! TENANT MUST REGISTER & PAY ANY FEES WITH HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5569073)