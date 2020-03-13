All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14983 W. Windward Ave.
14983 W. Windward Ave.

14983 West Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14983 West Windward Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great spacious home with room for all. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is very spacious. The master bedroom is downstairs, with the rest of the bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. The over sized kitchen features a huge island, tons of cabinets, corian counters. In the backyard you will find an oasis including a pebbletec play pool and a large grassy area. Don't forget the 3 car garage! just steps from the community park. This home is close to shopping, excellent Litchfield Elementary School District and close to freeway for that commute. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have any available units?
14983 W. Windward Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 14983 W. Windward Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14983 W. Windward Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14983 W. Windward Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14983 W. Windward Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14983 W. Windward Ave. offers parking.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14983 W. Windward Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 14983 W. Windward Ave. has a pool.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14983 W. Windward Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14983 W. Windward Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14983 W. Windward Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14983 W. Windward Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
