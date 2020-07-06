All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
14388 W MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

14388 W MONTE VISTA Road

14388 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

14388 West Monte Vista Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath Palm Valley. New floor floor throughout. Master bedroom has 2 closets,2 vanities, separate shower and tub. Kitchen with stainless gas cooktop, oven, microwave ,dishwasher. Solid stone counter, R/O filter, double door pantry. For outdoor entertaining, find an over-sized covered patio in the back and a low maintenance full yard. Laundry with cabinets and sink. 2 car garage plus extra single car garage. Palm Valley Clubhouse, pool, sport courts, golf, shopping and close to I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
14388 W MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
14388 W MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14388 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have units with air conditioning.

