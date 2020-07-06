14388 W MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath Palm Valley. New floor floor throughout. Master bedroom has 2 closets,2 vanities, separate shower and tub. Kitchen with stainless gas cooktop, oven, microwave ,dishwasher. Solid stone counter, R/O filter, double door pantry. For outdoor entertaining, find an over-sized covered patio in the back and a low maintenance full yard. Laundry with cabinets and sink. 2 car garage plus extra single car garage. Palm Valley Clubhouse, pool, sport courts, golf, shopping and close to I-10.