All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14342 W Clarendon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14342 W Clarendon Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14342 W Clarendon Ave

14342 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14342 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/01/20 Clarendon House - Property Id: 268898

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus den in Wigwam area. Granite counters, SS appliances, washer & dryer, new carpet, fans in all rooms. Screened patio area and beautiful pebble tec pool. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Pool maintenance is an additional $100 a month.
Pet fee of $250 per pet that is non-refundable. Pet rent is $25.00 per month per pet. Limit two pets. City & state rental taxes will be added to the rent on a monthly basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268898
Property Id 268898

(RLNE5733782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have any available units?
14342 W Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 14342 W Clarendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14342 W Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14342 W Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14342 W Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14342 W Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14342 W Clarendon Ave offers parking.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14342 W Clarendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14342 W Clarendon Ave has a pool.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 14342 W Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14342 W Clarendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14342 W Clarendon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14342 W Clarendon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College