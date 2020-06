Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

This gorgeous 3- bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located in the Palm Valley/Litchfield area (Sunrise at Wigwam) in Goodyear, AZ . This home is nestled in a peaceful neighborhood and is beautifully decorated for your comfort and enjoyment. This home is well equipped for your convenience to include HD cable; high speed internet and a telephone for local calls. Double car garage for your parking convenience. This is your home-away from-home, a place you'll want to come back to.