13778 W VERNON Avenue

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

This warm and inviting home. 3 bedroom 2 bath, is move in ready. Brand new paint throughout interior with all the right touches, including plantation shutters. Nice sized master suite with huge master closet and ensuite with separate tub and shower. Great backyard with large covered patio for all your entertaining. Close to dining, shopping and great freeway access. Home is located off Litchfield Rd. in Palm Valley Phase I. Definitly a must see on your list. Schedule your viewing today.