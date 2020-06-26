All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13778 W VERNON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13778 W VERNON Avenue
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

13778 W VERNON Avenue

13778 West Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13778 West Vernon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home. 3 bedroom 2 bath, is move in ready. Brand new paint throughout interior with all the right touches, including plantation shutters. Nice sized master suite with huge master closet and ensuite with separate tub and shower. Great backyard with large covered patio for all your entertaining. Close to dining, shopping and great freeway access. Home is located off Litchfield Rd. in Palm Valley Phase I. Definitly a must see on your list. Schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have any available units?
13778 W VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 13778 W VERNON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13778 W VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13778 W VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13778 W VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue offer parking?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13778 W VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13778 W VERNON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13778 W VERNON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College