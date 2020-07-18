11530 S MORNINGSIDE Drive

Amenities
Spacious RENTAL includes pool and gardener !! NOT PET FRIENDLY3 bedroom plus den / office offers 2 bath and a pebbletech pool with water fall - corner lot - north south exposure and gorgeous mountain views - Popular spacious Jamaica model with upgraded stone elevation and 3 car garage - newer carpet - formal living and dining room invite you into this large home - family room open to updated kitchen - stainless steel appliances - maple cabinetry - large center island with new granite - stone backsplash - tiled eatin kitchen - large master suite with private exit - dual sinks - separate tub and shower - walkin closet - ample sized secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors - located in prestigious Estrella Mountain Ranch with residents club , yacht club , walking distance to public gol