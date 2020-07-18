11530 S MORNINGSIDE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious RENTAL includes pool and gardener !! NOT PET FRIENDLY3 bedroom plus den / office offers 2 bath and a pebbletech pool with water fall - corner lot - north south exposure and gorgeous mountain views - Popular spacious Jamaica model with upgraded stone elevation and 3 car garage - newer carpet - formal living and dining room invite you into this large home - family room open to updated kitchen - stainless steel appliances - maple cabinetry - large center island with new granite - stone backsplash - tiled eatin kitchen - large master suite with private exit - dual sinks - separate tub and shower - walkin closet - ample sized secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors - located in prestigious Estrella Mountain Ranch with residents club , yacht club , walking distance to public gol