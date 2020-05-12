Amenities

3588 E Waterman St Available 04/17/20 AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!!! - Charming 3 Bedroom/2 bath with split floor plan! All appliances included. Warm and inviting home! Great room with beautiful built in entertainment center and architectural details! Nice sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and private bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms and tile in living spaces. Large Backyard in coveted location in Gilbert, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and more. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3078905)