Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3588 E Waterman St
3588 E Waterman St

3588 East Waterman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3588 East Waterman Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3588 E Waterman St Available 04/17/20 AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!!! - Charming 3 Bedroom/2 bath with split floor plan! All appliances included. Warm and inviting home! Great room with beautiful built in entertainment center and architectural details! Nice sized master bedroom with large walk in closet and private bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms and tile in living spaces. Large Backyard in coveted location in Gilbert, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and more. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3078905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 E Waterman St have any available units?
3588 E Waterman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3588 E Waterman St currently offering any rent specials?
3588 E Waterman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 E Waterman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3588 E Waterman St is pet friendly.
Does 3588 E Waterman St offer parking?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not offer parking.
Does 3588 E Waterman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 E Waterman St have a pool?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not have a pool.
Does 3588 E Waterman St have accessible units?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 E Waterman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 E Waterman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3588 E Waterman St does not have units with air conditioning.

