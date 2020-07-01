All apartments in Gilbert
3455 South Falcon Drive
3455 South Falcon Drive

3455 South Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3455 South Falcon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Checkout my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MP2TRMThYC9

Amazing home in Gilbert and Power Ranch! Located near Power and Pecos! Gourmet kitchen boasts oversized granite island, upgraded staggered cabinets, gas stove, and so many more upgrades to see. Within walking distance to the elementary school, community parks, lakes, pools, near high school, restaurants & San Tan Mall!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,835, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,293.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 South Falcon Drive have any available units?
3455 South Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3455 South Falcon Drive have?
Some of 3455 South Falcon Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 South Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3455 South Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 South Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3455 South Falcon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3455 South Falcon Drive offer parking?
No, 3455 South Falcon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3455 South Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 South Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 South Falcon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3455 South Falcon Drive has a pool.
Does 3455 South Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3455 South Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 South Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3455 South Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

