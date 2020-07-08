All apartments in Gilbert
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90

250 Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

250 Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
FRESH AND CLEAN-NEW COUNTER TOPS COMING!-This incredible two-story home in the heart of Gilbert is waiting for you to call it home. Fantastic floor plan with upstairs loft overlooking living room below, perfect for a game room! Light and bright tiled kitchen with wide open spaces and lots of upgrades, and a carpeted living room. Huge master bedroom with double door entry complete with his/hers sinks in the master bathroom. Large backyard has covered patio and grass. The home is just steps away from biking and jogging trails, downtown Gilbert restaurants, shopping, and more!

Show: Lockbox
Pets: Yes
$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have any available units?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have?
Some of 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 currently offering any rent specials?
250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 is pet friendly.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 offer parking?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 does not offer parking.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have a pool?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 does not have a pool.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have accessible units?
No, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W Juniper Ave Unit 90 has units with dishwashers.

