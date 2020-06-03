9715 N AZURE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing mountain and city light views from this beautiful Fountain Hills Gem!!! Relax and enjoy them from a fabulous Patio, sitting around the fire pit or barbecuing. Inside, you will find a large Kitchen with an island, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, gorgeous granite, lots of windows, high ceilings, and warm colors throughout. ALL Bedrooms offer a private patio with those great views! The Master Bedroom is LARGE! Travertine tile in all of the right places with plush carpet where it matters. Located in a Gated Golf Community close Scottsdale, dining & shopping! 10++