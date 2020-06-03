All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9715 N AZURE Court

9715 North Azure Court · (623) 210-7253
Location

9715 North Azure Court, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2439 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing mountain and city light views from this beautiful Fountain Hills Gem!!! Relax and enjoy them from a fabulous Patio, sitting around the fire pit or barbecuing. Inside, you will find a large Kitchen with an island, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, gorgeous granite, lots of windows, high ceilings, and warm colors throughout. ALL Bedrooms offer a private patio with those great views! The Master Bedroom is LARGE! Travertine tile in all of the right places with plush carpet where it matters. Located in a Gated Golf Community close Scottsdale, dining & shopping! 10++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 N AZURE Court have any available units?
9715 N AZURE Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9715 N AZURE Court have?
Some of 9715 N AZURE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 N AZURE Court currently offering any rent specials?
9715 N AZURE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 N AZURE Court pet-friendly?
No, 9715 N AZURE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court offer parking?
Yes, 9715 N AZURE Court does offer parking.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 N AZURE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court have a pool?
No, 9715 N AZURE Court does not have a pool.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court have accessible units?
No, 9715 N AZURE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9715 N AZURE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 N AZURE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 N AZURE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
