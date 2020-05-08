All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
9211 N BROKEN BOW --
9211 N BROKEN BOW --

9211 North Broken Bow · No Longer Available
Location

9211 North Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 6-8 MONTH RENTAL. LONGER RENTAL IS NOT AVAILABLE. Beautiful golf course setting for this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, split floor plan, single level (no steps) home in guard gated golf community of Eagle Mountain. lighting. New large tile in all traffic areas along with new carpet in bedrooms. Designer paint throughout and updated window treatments and ceiling fans.Kitchen updated with countertops, painted cabinets, upgraded hardware. Baths have been completely remodeled with current tile and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful updated fireplace. Spa that waterfalls into pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have any available units?
9211 N BROKEN BOW -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have?
Some of 9211 N BROKEN BOW --'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- currently offering any rent specials?
9211 N BROKEN BOW -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- pet-friendly?
No, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- offer parking?
Yes, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- offers parking.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have a pool?
Yes, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- has a pool.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have accessible units?
No, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 N BROKEN BOW -- does not have units with air conditioning.
