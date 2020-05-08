9211 N BROKEN BOW

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 6-8 MONTH RENTAL. LONGER RENTAL IS NOT AVAILABLE. Beautiful golf course setting for this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, split floor plan, single level (no steps) home in guard gated golf community of Eagle Mountain. lighting. New large tile in all traffic areas along with new carpet in bedrooms. Designer paint throughout and updated window treatments and ceiling fans.Kitchen updated with countertops, painted cabinets, upgraded hardware. Baths have been completely remodeled with current tile and plumbing fixtures. Beautiful updated fireplace. Spa that waterfalls into pool.