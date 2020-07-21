17145 E Rockwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a nice place to call Home! 3 bedrooms with Master split floor plan, 2 baths, beautiful great room and separate Den. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window and breakfast bar, ceiling fan, granite countertops, brand new dishwasher, slide-out drawers in bottom cabinets, and built-in microwave. Freshly painted interior, vaulted ceiling in greatroom with ceiling fan and gorgeous laminate wood flooring. Newer carpeting in master & 2nd bedroom, laminate wood floor in 3rd bedroom. Spacious master bath with separate shower & tub, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Easy maintenance yards and rear yard with artificial turf and flagstone patio/BBQ area. Refrigerator included. Tenant will need to supply own Washer/Dryer. Call regarding pets.