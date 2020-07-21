All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

17145 E Rockwood Drive

17145 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17145 East Rockwood Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a nice place to call Home! 3 bedrooms with Master split floor plan, 2 baths, beautiful great room and separate Den. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window and breakfast bar, ceiling fan, granite countertops, brand new dishwasher, slide-out drawers in bottom cabinets, and built-in microwave. Freshly painted interior, vaulted ceiling in greatroom with ceiling fan and gorgeous laminate wood flooring. Newer carpeting in master & 2nd bedroom, laminate wood floor in 3rd bedroom. Spacious master bath with separate shower & tub, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Easy maintenance yards and rear yard with artificial turf and flagstone patio/BBQ area. Refrigerator included. Tenant will need to supply own Washer/Dryer. Call regarding pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have any available units?
17145 E Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 17145 E Rockwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17145 E Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17145 E Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17145 E Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17145 E Rockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17145 E Rockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17145 E Rockwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 17145 E Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17145 E Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17145 E Rockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17145 E Rockwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17145 E Rockwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
