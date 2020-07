17108 Kingstree

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE POOL SIDE TOWNHOME WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS/2 FULL BATHS ON 2ND FLOOR, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. MASTER SUITE HAS JACUZZI TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET.

KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE.

COMFORTABLE, HIGH END FURNISHINGS. SOUTH EXPOSURE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS, GOLF COURSE VIEWS. LOCATED NEAR MAIN THOROUGHFARE, SO EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, SHEA BVLD, SCOTTSDALE CORRIDOR.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. ON THE MARKET FOR SALE ALSO, SO should ACCOMODATE OCCASIONAL SHOWINGS.

LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO TOWNHOUSE. INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER, ALSO ADDITIONAL HALF GARAGE FOR STORAGE. COMPLEX HAS POOL.

