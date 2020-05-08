All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

17105 E LA MONTANA Drive

17105 East La Montana Drive · (480) 703-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17105 East La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Jaw dropping PANORAMIC VIEWS and breathtaking scenery await you at this fully furnished rental! Enjoy the BEST unobstructed VIEWS of the World famous Fountain, Park, Lake, Redrock Mountain, McDowell Mtns & amazing city light VIEWS! Prestigious ''small'' Alta Vista gated luxury community offers privacy & tranquility. Huge back covered patio & extended patio showcases built-in BBQ, and wet bar area. Spacious Great room & Master bedroom positioned to soak in all the great views! Large Gourmet Kitchen offers large Island, B/I appliances, Granite counters, lots of storage and even more VIEWS! 2 Masters are split. Community pool & health center just steps away. Easy walk to Fountain, Park, Restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have any available units?
17105 E LA MONTANA Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have?
Some of 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17105 E LA MONTANA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive does offer parking.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive has a pool.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17105 E LA MONTANA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
