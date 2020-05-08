17105 E LA MONTANA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Jaw dropping PANORAMIC VIEWS and breathtaking scenery await you at this fully furnished rental! Enjoy the BEST unobstructed VIEWS of the World famous Fountain, Park, Lake, Redrock Mountain, McDowell Mtns & amazing city light VIEWS! Prestigious ''small'' Alta Vista gated luxury community offers privacy & tranquility. Huge back covered patio & extended patio showcases built-in BBQ, and wet bar area. Spacious Great room & Master bedroom positioned to soak in all the great views! Large Gourmet Kitchen offers large Island, B/I appliances, Granite counters, lots of storage and even more VIEWS! 2 Masters are split. Community pool & health center just steps away. Easy walk to Fountain, Park, Restaurants