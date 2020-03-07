17018 E Monterey

Amenities
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
Enjoy spectacular views of the four mountain ranges, including the Red Rock, Four Peaks, Superstition, from the Master BR, Living Room,
Dining Room, Kitchen and covered Patio/ Pool or view City Night
Lights as you sip your favorite drink at night. This 2700 sq. foot
Ranch Home (3 BR + Den) with high ceilings and windows in Fountain
Hills is surrounded by captivating mountain and desert views.
The home's interior was recently remodeled with new travertine stone
flooring in Kitchen, dining & Living Room,New custom wood plank flooring in bedrooms & Den, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and new kitchen with new stainless
steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Granite Countertops and Cherry
Cabinets. The two furnaces and two A/C units have a home
maintenance/warranty provide. 2 1/2 attached car garage.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2687219)