Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
17018 E Monterey
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

17018 E Monterey

17018 East Monterey Drive · (586) 419-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fountain Hills
Location

17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17018 E Monterey · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
Enjoy spectacular views of the four mountain ranges, including the Red Rock, Four Peaks, Superstition, from the Master BR, Living Room,
Dining Room, Kitchen and covered Patio/ Pool or view City Night
Lights as you sip your favorite drink at night. This 2700 sq. foot
Ranch Home (3 BR + Den) with high ceilings and windows in Fountain
Hills is surrounded by captivating mountain and desert views.
The home's interior was recently remodeled with new travertine stone
flooring in Kitchen, dining & Living Room,New custom wood plank flooring in bedrooms & Den, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and new kitchen with new stainless
steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Granite Countertops and Cherry
Cabinets. The two furnaces and two A/C units have a home
maintenance/warranty provide. 2 1/2 attached car garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2687219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17018 E Monterey have any available units?
17018 E Monterey has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17018 E Monterey have?
Some of 17018 E Monterey's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17018 E Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
17018 E Monterey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17018 E Monterey pet-friendly?
Yes, 17018 E Monterey is pet friendly.
Does 17018 E Monterey offer parking?
Yes, 17018 E Monterey does offer parking.
Does 17018 E Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17018 E Monterey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17018 E Monterey have a pool?
Yes, 17018 E Monterey has a pool.
Does 17018 E Monterey have accessible units?
No, 17018 E Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does 17018 E Monterey have units with dishwashers?
No, 17018 E Monterey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17018 E Monterey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17018 E Monterey has units with air conditioning.
