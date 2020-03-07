17018 E Monterey

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.

Enjoy spectacular views of the four mountain ranges, including the Red Rock, Four Peaks, Superstition, from the Master BR, Living Room,

Dining Room, Kitchen and covered Patio/ Pool or view City Night

Lights as you sip your favorite drink at night. This 2700 sq. foot

Ranch Home (3 BR + Den) with high ceilings and windows in Fountain

Hills is surrounded by captivating mountain and desert views.

The home's interior was recently remodeled with new travertine stone

flooring in Kitchen, dining & Living Room,New custom wood plank flooring in bedrooms & Den, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and new kitchen with new stainless

steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Granite Countertops and Cherry

Cabinets. The two furnaces and two A/C units have a home

maintenance/warranty provide. 2 1/2 attached car garage.



No Cats Allowed



