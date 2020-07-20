17013 Lema Circle

Amenities

Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Comfortable big 3 bedroom with King in the master and 2 queen beds, 2 bath home with large master suite, living area with dining room attached, large kitchen with breakfast area. Back of home has large windows which face east allowing for wonderful views out to Redrock and Four Peaks. House has a fireplace, large yard, 2 car garage (one space available) and comfortable covered back patio. Washer and dryer are in home. Only 1 space available in garage and Hot Tub is not for tenant use.(NOT AVAILABLE 10/1/18-3/31/19)



(RLNE1875240)