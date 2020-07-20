All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

17013 Lema Circle

17013 East Lema Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17013 East Lema Circle, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Comfortable big 3 bedroom with King in the master and 2 queen beds, 2 bath home with large master suite, living area with dining room attached, large kitchen with breakfast area. Back of home has large windows which face east allowing for wonderful views out to Redrock and Four Peaks. House has a fireplace, large yard, 2 car garage (one space available) and comfortable covered back patio. Washer and dryer are in home. Only 1 space available in garage and Hot Tub is not for tenant use.(NOT AVAILABLE 10/1/18-3/31/19)

(RLNE1875240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17013 Lema Circle have any available units?
17013 Lema Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17013 Lema Circle have?
Some of 17013 Lema Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17013 Lema Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17013 Lema Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17013 Lema Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17013 Lema Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17013 Lema Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17013 Lema Circle offers parking.
Does 17013 Lema Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17013 Lema Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17013 Lema Circle have a pool?
No, 17013 Lema Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17013 Lema Circle have accessible units?
No, 17013 Lema Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17013 Lema Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17013 Lema Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17013 Lema Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17013 Lema Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
