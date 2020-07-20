16935 E DE ANZA Drive

Amenities

Just remodeled with new tile plank flooring, paint, and new light fixtures. New spiral staircase up to the second master bedroom. Functionality meet convenience with 2 master suites, one on the main level. The living room has soaring ceilings and overlooks the Pebble tec pool with views of Four Peaks. The kitchen is sure to please with Creme Bordeaux granite counters, massive built in stainless steel refrigerator, backsplash, breakfast bar and casual dining area. Spacious family room with newly updated fireplace opens to kitchen. Master bathroom on the main level has a beautiful walk in shower. Full pool service and landscaping is included in rent.