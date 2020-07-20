All apartments in Fountain Hills
16935 E DE ANZA Drive

16935 East De Anza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16935 East De Anza Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just remodeled with new tile plank flooring, paint, and new light fixtures. New spiral staircase up to the second master bedroom. Functionality meet convenience with 2 master suites, one on the main level. The living room has soaring ceilings and overlooks the Pebble tec pool with views of Four Peaks. The kitchen is sure to please with Creme Bordeaux granite counters, massive built in stainless steel refrigerator, backsplash, breakfast bar and casual dining area. Spacious family room with newly updated fireplace opens to kitchen. Master bathroom on the main level has a beautiful walk in shower. Full pool service and landscaping is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have any available units?
16935 E DE ANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have?
Some of 16935 E DE ANZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16935 E DE ANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16935 E DE ANZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16935 E DE ANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive offers parking.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive has a pool.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16935 E DE ANZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16935 E DE ANZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
