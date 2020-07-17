16839 Mirage Crossing B

Amenities

FURNISHED Duplex-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills. Quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac! 2 Bedrooms with king & double beds, plus Office with queen futon, open floor plan with large living area with sofa sleeper, master suite with walk-in shower & access to back patio area, large fenced backyard with private pool/spa with water fall feature, covered back patio, built in BBQ. Inside Washer/Dryer. (Cap on electric due to heating of pool/spa) (NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/21-3/31/21)



(RLNE1875243)