Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

16839 Mirage Crossing B

16839 East Mirage Crossing Court · (480) 837-9807 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16839 Mirage Crossing B · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FURNISHED Duplex-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills. Quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac! 2 Bedrooms with king & double beds, plus Office with queen futon, open floor plan with large living area with sofa sleeper, master suite with walk-in shower & access to back patio area, large fenced backyard with private pool/spa with water fall feature, covered back patio, built in BBQ. Inside Washer/Dryer. (Cap on electric due to heating of pool/spa) (NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/21-3/31/21)

(RLNE1875243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have any available units?
16839 Mirage Crossing B has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have?
Some of 16839 Mirage Crossing B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16839 Mirage Crossing B currently offering any rent specials?
16839 Mirage Crossing B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16839 Mirage Crossing B pet-friendly?
No, 16839 Mirage Crossing B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B offer parking?
No, 16839 Mirage Crossing B does not offer parking.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16839 Mirage Crossing B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have a pool?
Yes, 16839 Mirage Crossing B has a pool.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have accessible units?
No, 16839 Mirage Crossing B does not have accessible units.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16839 Mirage Crossing B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16839 Mirage Crossing B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16839 Mirage Crossing B does not have units with air conditioning.
