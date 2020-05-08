All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

16669 E.Hawk

16669 East Hawk Drive · (480) 837-9807
Location

16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16669 E.Hawk · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills. Sits high up on a hill 360 views mountains and Fountain. NIcely furnished, 3 bedrooms, master has queen, guest bedroom 1 has queen, and guest 2 has 2 full size beds. Has a den, great outdoor living space with fireplace and tv. Pool is heated by propane at tenants expense. GARAGE IS NOT ACCESSIBLE (NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/2021 - 3/31/2021)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3282816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16669 E.Hawk have any available units?
16669 E.Hawk has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16669 E.Hawk have?
Some of 16669 E.Hawk's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16669 E.Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
16669 E.Hawk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16669 E.Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 16669 E.Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16669 E.Hawk offer parking?
Yes, 16669 E.Hawk does offer parking.
Does 16669 E.Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16669 E.Hawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16669 E.Hawk have a pool?
Yes, 16669 E.Hawk has a pool.
Does 16669 E.Hawk have accessible units?
No, 16669 E.Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 16669 E.Hawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 16669 E.Hawk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16669 E.Hawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 16669 E.Hawk does not have units with air conditioning.
