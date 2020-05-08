16669 E.Hawk

Amenities

garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills. Sits high up on a hill 360 views mountains and Fountain. NIcely furnished, 3 bedrooms, master has queen, guest bedroom 1 has queen, and guest 2 has 2 full size beds. Has a den, great outdoor living space with fireplace and tv. Pool is heated by propane at tenants expense. GARAGE IS NOT ACCESSIBLE (NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/2021 - 3/31/2021)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3282816)