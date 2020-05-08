16540 El Lago #19

Amenities

FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance to Fountain Park, shopping & restaurants. Complex is across the street from the Library & Community Center. Spacious 2 bedrooms with queen beds, plus office, large master suite with walk-in shower & large tub, double sinks, large family room with cozy gas fireplace & large HD TV, private covered patio with BBQ grill, inside washer/dryer, 2 car garage with utility sink, community pool. (NOT AVAILABLE 1/15/21-4/15/21)



(RLNE1875231)