Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

16515 E Lost Arrow Dr

16515 East Lost Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16515 East Lost Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/470f6f9076 ---- Extraordinary Views! Prestigious Location! 3 Car Garage; Large Balcony Patios Front & Back! This Beautiful Townhome Has Great Rm w/ Fireplace, Harbor Den, Skylights, Plantation Shutters, Pull Down Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Central Vac & All Appliances Included! Enjoy Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, St/Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Views of Fireplace & Panoramic Windows! Master Features Priv. Balcony, Glass Walk-In Shower, W/I Closet, Tankless Water Htr! 2nd Rm Outside of Master c/be 3rd Bedrm or Master Sitting Rm. 2nd Spacious Bedroom by Front Balcony, Guest Bath, Jacuzzi Bathrm w/ Separate Tub & Shower c/be 2nd Master! Garage Has Lg Carpeted Rm w/ Windows, Great for Workouts, Projects, or 4th Bedrm! Touchups in Progress; See Today!

PETS UPON APPROVAL; UNFENCED YARD. Pet Deposit $200/ea; One Time Admin Fee: $200; Municipal Service & Tax 3.6%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have any available units?
16515 E Lost Arrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have?
Some of 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16515 E Lost Arrow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr offers parking.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have a pool?
No, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16515 E Lost Arrow Dr has units with air conditioning.

