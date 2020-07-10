16515 E Lost Arrow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/470f6f9076 ---- Extraordinary Views! Prestigious Location! 3 Car Garage; Large Balcony Patios Front & Back! This Beautiful Townhome Has Great Rm w/ Fireplace, Harbor Den, Skylights, Plantation Shutters, Pull Down Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Central Vac & All Appliances Included! Enjoy Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, St/Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Views of Fireplace & Panoramic Windows! Master Features Priv. Balcony, Glass Walk-In Shower, W/I Closet, Tankless Water Htr! 2nd Rm Outside of Master c/be 3rd Bedrm or Master Sitting Rm. 2nd Spacious Bedroom by Front Balcony, Guest Bath, Jacuzzi Bathrm w/ Separate Tub & Shower c/be 2nd Master! Garage Has Lg Carpeted Rm w/ Windows, Great for Workouts, Projects, or 4th Bedrm! Touchups in Progress; See Today!



PETS UPON APPROVAL; UNFENCED YARD. Pet Deposit $200/ea; One Time Admin Fee: $200; Municipal Service & Tax 3.6%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Scenic View