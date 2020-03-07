All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16411 E SEGUNDO Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

16411 E SEGUNDO Drive

16411 East Segundo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

16411 East Segundo Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This single level home has 3 bed, 2 bath with private pool AND 3-car garage! There is a large family room which is open to a formal dining room, there is also back covered Arizona room close to the pool. Pool service is included with rent. The lot has easy care desert landscaping as well as plenty of citrus trees so you'll have your own fresh fruit in winter! Views from the patio at the top of the lot! Only 1 small dog will be considered. No multiple pets!Rate will be $2000 a month plus 32.00 tax and $29.00 for FH sanitary sewer that must remain in owner's name and $5 monthly administration fee. The refundable security deposit will be $3000. There is a one time $200 admin fee and if you have an approved pet there will be a one time $200 pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have any available units?
16411 E SEGUNDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have?
Some of 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16411 E SEGUNDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive offers parking.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive has a pool.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16411 E SEGUNDO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College