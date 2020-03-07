16411 E SEGUNDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This single level home has 3 bed, 2 bath with private pool AND 3-car garage! There is a large family room which is open to a formal dining room, there is also back covered Arizona room close to the pool. Pool service is included with rent. The lot has easy care desert landscaping as well as plenty of citrus trees so you'll have your own fresh fruit in winter! Views from the patio at the top of the lot! Only 1 small dog will be considered. No multiple pets!Rate will be $2000 a month plus 32.00 tax and $29.00 for FH sanitary sewer that must remain in owner's name and $5 monthly administration fee. The refundable security deposit will be $3000. There is a one time $200 admin fee and if you have an approved pet there will be a one time $200 pet fee