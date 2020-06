Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Comfortable and clean 2 bed/2 bath fully furnished unit. Split floor plan condo on the ground floor with fireplace - NO Steps - in Fountain Hills. Backs up directly to the wash, with a community pool. Conveniently located to everything - gas station, grocery, shopping - as well as quick access to main streets. On a private street with covered parking. Pool is not available during the winter season and is not heated.