16308 E TREVINO Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Incredible Sante Fe/Territorial Home w/bright rooms and high ceilings. Kitchen is a dream w granite countertops, updated appliances and AMAZING VIEWS! Generous cabinet space & eat-in kitchen. Family Room with fireplace, Living Room & Formal Dining Room. Large Deck w/ Fantastic Views - access from kitchen, family room, master and guest room. Inviting large pool w/service included. The lower level has a wonderful open area that is perfect for entertaining with pool access. Landlord pay for pool and yard maintenance.Please NO PETS and well qualified renters required. This home is NOT for Sale. Call for viewing appointment.