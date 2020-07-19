All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
16308 E TREVINO Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

16308 E TREVINO Drive

16308 East Trevino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16308 East Trevino Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Incredible Sante Fe/Territorial Home w/bright rooms and high ceilings. Kitchen is a dream w granite countertops, updated appliances and AMAZING VIEWS! Generous cabinet space & eat-in kitchen. Family Room with fireplace, Living Room & Formal Dining Room. Large Deck w/ Fantastic Views - access from kitchen, family room, master and guest room. Inviting large pool w/service included. The lower level has a wonderful open area that is perfect for entertaining with pool access. Landlord pay for pool and yard maintenance.Please NO PETS and well qualified renters required. This home is NOT for Sale. Call for viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have any available units?
16308 E TREVINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have?
Some of 16308 E TREVINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16308 E TREVINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16308 E TREVINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16308 E TREVINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16308 E TREVINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16308 E TREVINO Drive offers parking.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16308 E TREVINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16308 E TREVINO Drive has a pool.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 16308 E TREVINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16308 E TREVINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16308 E TREVINO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16308 E TREVINO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
