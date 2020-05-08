All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
16308 E ARROW Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

16308 E ARROW Drive

16308 East Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16308 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Ground floor unit, the interior was just painted. Single level unit with two bedrooms (split). Spacious open living room/dining room with built in entertainment center. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, upgraded fan, 2 sinks, and tub/shower. Kitchen has a lot of storage. Arizona room with tile floors allows you to enjoy the outdoors with privacy. Security screen on front storage. Locked storage closet. Single car garage with direct access to inside. Inside washer/dryer. Community Pool. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have any available units?
16308 E ARROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16308 E ARROW Drive have?
Some of 16308 E ARROW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16308 E ARROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16308 E ARROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16308 E ARROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16308 E ARROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16308 E ARROW Drive offers parking.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16308 E ARROW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16308 E ARROW Drive has a pool.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 16308 E ARROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16308 E ARROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16308 E ARROW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16308 E ARROW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
