16308 E ARROW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ground floor unit, the interior was just painted. Single level unit with two bedrooms (split). Spacious open living room/dining room with built in entertainment center. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, upgraded fan, 2 sinks, and tub/shower. Kitchen has a lot of storage. Arizona room with tile floors allows you to enjoy the outdoors with privacy. Security screen on front storage. Locked storage closet. Single car garage with direct access to inside. Inside washer/dryer. Community Pool. Great location!