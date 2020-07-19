All apartments in Fountain Hills
16262 East Rosetta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16262 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Comfortable two bedroom (2nd bedroom upstairs) + den w/queen size futon, fully furnished vacation rental just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, Fountain Park ( tallest fountain in the world), library/museum & community center. Take a stroll & enjoy art fairs & farmer's markets or kick back & relax on the front or rear patios. Conveniently located adjacent to grassy area with direct access to heated pool/spa. 2 car garage. Gas grill. If it's outdoor activities you want, you're close to many golf courses, parks, hiking and bike trails and Fort McDowell Casino. Enjoy Arizona!. You'll enjoy your AZ vacation with this fabulous retreat. Seasonal rates apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have any available units?
16262 E ROSETTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have?
Some of 16262 E ROSETTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16262 E ROSETTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16262 E ROSETTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16262 E ROSETTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive offers parking.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive has a pool.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16262 E ROSETTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16262 E ROSETTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
