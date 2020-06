16233 E LOMBARD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ... AWESOME! TRAVERTINE FLOORING AND GRANITE TILE COUNTERTOPS, GAS FIREPLACE, TWO CAR GARAGE. COMFORTABLE BEDS WITH HIGH END LINENS. FULLY OUTFITTED GOURMET KITCHEN. SPACIOUS SOUTH-FACING COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAINS. EXTRA SIZE DEN SET UP WITH LEATHER COUCH AND CHAIR, TV. 3 LARGE FLATSCREEN TVS. WI-FI INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. COMPLEX BOASTS LUXURIOUS HOT TUBS AND POOL, FITNESS CENTER. SPOTLESSLY CLEAN. FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO SCOTTSDALE, SHOPPING, DINING, SKY HARBOR AND MESA GATEWAY AIRPORTS.