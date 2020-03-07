All apartments in Fountain Hills
16220 E Balsam Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

16220 E Balsam Dr

16220 East Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16220 East Balsam Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 180 degree views in Fountain Hills! This property is bright and open and features a beautiful pool at the front of the home. The perfect place to relax and enjoy the stunning views. The kitchen is nicely remodeled with upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled with upgraded cabinets and granite counters. All tile throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge and pool service are included. Pool and spa are not heated. Move in costs are 1st month rent $2250 + $36 rental tax + $175 one time admin fee + $2600 refundable security deposit= $5061.00. A pet would be considered with owner approval. Additional fees would include $775 additional refundable security deposit and a one time pet fee of $200. To schedule a viewing of this home please call agent Christine 480-236-8649

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have any available units?
16220 E Balsam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16220 E Balsam Dr have?
Some of 16220 E Balsam Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16220 E Balsam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16220 E Balsam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 E Balsam Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16220 E Balsam Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr offer parking?
No, 16220 E Balsam Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16220 E Balsam Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16220 E Balsam Dr has a pool.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have accessible units?
No, 16220 E Balsam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16220 E Balsam Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16220 E Balsam Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16220 E Balsam Dr has units with air conditioning.

