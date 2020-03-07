16220 E Balsam Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 180 degree views in Fountain Hills! This property is bright and open and features a beautiful pool at the front of the home. The perfect place to relax and enjoy the stunning views. The kitchen is nicely remodeled with upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled with upgraded cabinets and granite counters. All tile throughout. Washer, dryer, fridge and pool service are included. Pool and spa are not heated. Move in costs are 1st month rent $2250 + $36 rental tax + $175 one time admin fee + $2600 refundable security deposit= $5061.00. A pet would be considered with owner approval. Additional fees would include $775 additional refundable security deposit and a one time pet fee of $200. To schedule a viewing of this home please call agent Christine 480-236-8649