Amenities

Single level remodel with open floor plan, includes 24' x 24' tile, no carpet, stainless steel appliances & granite kitchen. New bathrooms, new exterior and interior paint. Rubbed bronze hardware and fixtures. Light & bright, high ceilings, and wood shutters. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Great subdivision with sidewalks close to shopping, parks, schools and community has a pool. Basic cable is included. The yard also has a mature lemon tree for your enjoyment.