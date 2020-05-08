15731 E THISTLE Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA unfurnished one-story home for rent. Amazing views in both front and back. Kitchen with tile countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Tile and pergo throughout. Manicured landscaping, large back patio, and lovely front patio gives you a quiet desert escape! Large 2-car garage with storage and a utility room includes washer and dryer. Deposit is one month's rent. Pets allowed (with additional $250 deposit). Rent price does not include monthly 1.6% fountain hills tax to be paid by tenant. Owner pays sewer. May accept multi-year tenancy.