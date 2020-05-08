All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
15731 E THISTLE Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

15731 E THISTLE Drive

15731 East Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15731 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR / 2 BA unfurnished one-story home for rent. Amazing views in both front and back. Kitchen with tile countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Tile and pergo throughout. Manicured landscaping, large back patio, and lovely front patio gives you a quiet desert escape! Large 2-car garage with storage and a utility room includes washer and dryer. Deposit is one month's rent. Pets allowed (with additional $250 deposit). Rent price does not include monthly 1.6% fountain hills tax to be paid by tenant. Owner pays sewer. May accept multi-year tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have any available units?
15731 E THISTLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have?
Some of 15731 E THISTLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15731 E THISTLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15731 E THISTLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15731 E THISTLE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15731 E THISTLE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15731 E THISTLE Drive offers parking.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15731 E THISTLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have a pool?
No, 15731 E THISTLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15731 E THISTLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15731 E THISTLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15731 E THISTLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15731 E THISTLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

