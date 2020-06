Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single family home for rent. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bathroom has double sinks and a large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is all tile. Ceiling fans, window coverings and all appliances included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Easy to show. Ready to move in. Owner may consider a pet with deposits.