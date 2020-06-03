All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 15633 Jamaica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15633 Jamaica
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

15633 Jamaica

15633 E Jamaica Ln · (480) 837-9807 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15633 Jamaica · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the Fountain when it goes off. Has lots of tile, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2 fireplaces one in living room, one in master. Has large master suite views with king size bed, fireplace, master bath has walk-in shower with his & her closet plus vanity, each bedroom has a wall mounted TV & it's own private bathroom. Guests bedrooms have queen size beds. Private pool can be heated by propane (tenants responsibility.)

(RLNE1875227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15633 Jamaica have any available units?
15633 Jamaica has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15633 Jamaica have?
Some of 15633 Jamaica's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15633 Jamaica currently offering any rent specials?
15633 Jamaica isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15633 Jamaica pet-friendly?
No, 15633 Jamaica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15633 Jamaica offer parking?
Yes, 15633 Jamaica does offer parking.
Does 15633 Jamaica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15633 Jamaica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15633 Jamaica have a pool?
Yes, 15633 Jamaica has a pool.
Does 15633 Jamaica have accessible units?
No, 15633 Jamaica does not have accessible units.
Does 15633 Jamaica have units with dishwashers?
No, 15633 Jamaica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15633 Jamaica have units with air conditioning?
No, 15633 Jamaica does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15633 Jamaica?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity