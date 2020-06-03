15633 Jamaica

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the Fountain when it goes off. Has lots of tile, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2 fireplaces one in living room, one in master. Has large master suite views with king size bed, fireplace, master bath has walk-in shower with his & her closet plus vanity, each bedroom has a wall mounted TV & it's own private bathroom. Guests bedrooms have queen size beds. Private pool can be heated by propane (tenants responsibility.)



(RLNE1875227)