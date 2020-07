Amenities

Vacation rental home in beautiful Fountain Hills. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large outdoor patio to enjoy the great views and Arizona sunshine. Formal living, formal dining room and family room with a big TV with open kitchen. Master has king bed, guest room has queen bed and 2 twins in the 3rd room. Lots of room to spread out. Master bathroom and 3rd bathrooms completely remodeled 3.2019. Available high season at $5,500 and summer for $3,200 w utility caps. Call today!