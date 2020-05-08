All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard
15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard

15346 East Palomino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15346 East Palomino Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Pristine home backs to open-space with sweeping views of Four Peaks Mountain, the Mazatzals & the Fountain. Backyard features a pool & spa and plenty of room for guests & family. Great Room w/fireplace plus a large bonus area with soaring vaulted ceilings and over-sized picture windows. The nicely updated kitchen features a huge center island & bar seating so everyone is part of the action; S/S appliances, Mosaic Glass tile back-splash plus a sunny breakfast space. Upstairs, an elegant master suite has a private patio with big views, fireplace to take the chill off and a spacious bath with shower & jetted garden tub that offers top of the world views, plus 2 walk-in closets! Bedrooms 2& 3 are Jack-n-Jill. There's also a den/4th bdrm & bath downstairs. Will also Lease Purchase...Also for sale under MLS# 5991757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have any available units?
15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have?
Some of 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

