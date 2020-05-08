15346 E PALOMINO Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Pristine home backs to open-space with sweeping views of Four Peaks Mountain, the Mazatzals & the Fountain. Backyard features a pool & spa and plenty of room for guests & family. Great Room w/fireplace plus a large bonus area with soaring vaulted ceilings and over-sized picture windows. The nicely updated kitchen features a huge center island & bar seating so everyone is part of the action; S/S appliances, Mosaic Glass tile back-splash plus a sunny breakfast space. Upstairs, an elegant master suite has a private patio with big views, fireplace to take the chill off and a spacious bath with shower & jetted garden tub that offers top of the world views, plus 2 walk-in closets! Bedrooms 2& 3 are Jack-n-Jill. There's also a den/4th bdrm & bath downstairs. Will also Lease Purchase...Also for sale under MLS# 5991757